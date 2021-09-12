Assam Don Bosco University Announces Scholarships Worth ₹4 Cr

Assam Don Bosco University will be awarding scholarships for the session 2021-22 amounting to four crores.

The highest scholarship per course, per student, is 4.60Iakhs, while, the minimum scholarship per course per student, is 30,000, a release stated.

“As co-curricular activities are encouraged, the university has announced scholarships under the sports quota (NE) for 10.40 lakhs. Growing with the rich culture of the state, ADBU announced scholarships under the Cultural quota toom” the release said.

Sharing his experience, Debajit Choudhury, an 8th Semester student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Azara campus, said, “I would definitely recommend the scholarship program to go on here at ADBU since many talented candidates are there who are facing financial difficulties so it will encourage them to study and excel” Debajit has so far availed scholarship of 4 lakhs since he joined the University. He also added how the scholarship was extremely crucial for him and his family.

Over 2361 students who have been benefited from this scholarship programme and it covers more than 45 courses under the schools of Humanities, Technology, Science, Commerce, and Management.

The private varsity will also be starting eight new programmes, which include BA/MA in Public Administration, BA in Philosophy, BSc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, BBA/MBA in Aviation Management, MA in Economics, and MSc in Clinical Psychology. Moreover, in the next session programmes B. Pharma and BEd. Integrated with BA/BSc will be launched

“The new list of courses includes Aviation management, a Skill and Vocational based subject, launched with an advantage to help the growing commercial and economic market, as airports are being brought under the PPP model by the Government of India. All courses offered shall integrate soft skills training to get the students ready for jobs by the end of their course tenure,” the release added.

The eligibility of the scholarships can be checked by the students by visiting the Assam Don Bosco University website or by calling the number 888 292 4488, it further added.