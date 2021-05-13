In yet another achievement for the education scenario in Assam, the Assam Don Bosco University (ASDU) has been ranked in the group 301-400 with a score from 70.9 to 66.3, in the recently released Impact Rankings by the TIMES Higher Education (THE) which ranked 1,115 Higher Education Institutions from 94 countries and regions.

Besides, ASDU, Mizoram University, and NIT Silchar participated as HEIs from Northeast India. Mizoram University ranked 601-800, while, and NIT Silchar ranked 801-1000.

From India, 49 Higher Education Institutions made a submission for World Impact Ranking and Don Bosco University ranked the highest among other Institutions from North East India and holds 6th position in India with the University of Calcutta.



Commenting on the TIMES Ranking, the University’s founding Vice-Chancellor, Fr. (Dr) Stephen Mavely said, “Don Bosco University’s highest score is under UN SDG 15, ‘Life on Land’, with a score of 72.9, which is #1 in India, and #53 in the world. It is a testament of the eco-friendly green campus that the University is proud of”.

The criteria for the ranking are based on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. To be ranked, a university has to submit the per forma report for SDG 17 and at least 3 more other SDGs. THE will consider the score of SDG 17 and the highest 3 scores from the other SDGs for the overall ranking.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The ranking uses carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

