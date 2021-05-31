Assam: Door To Door COVID Tests in Villages from June 1

The Assam government issued new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s to conduct COVID-19 tests in villages. In a fresh notification issued by the government, it said that door to door tests will be conducted in villages from June 1. The health workers will visit the houses in villages to conduct the tests.

The village collective monitoring programme under the banner ‘Nischoiyota’ will be conducted to monitor the COVID-19 situation. A total of 28 thousand health workers will conduct the tests in 33 districts.

The health workers will also advice the COVID-19 infected people and their family members as to what steps should be taken in order to remain free from the disease.

The teams of health workers will also include local Asha workers to assist the programme.

Meanwhile, the Assam Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass on Monday said that there are 304 panchayats that are completely Covid free in the state and in an attempt to keep a check the spread of the virus, war rooms, and task-forces have been set up in all rural areas.

The minister reflected that the prevailing Covid situation in the rural areas is worsening, however, he also noted that preventive measures are undertaken to tackle the deadly contagion.

With a motto of “Amar gaon, aami jujim, aami jikim” (Our village, We Will Fight and We Will Win), the PNRD minister said all MLAs and MPs have come together to keep villages Covid free in their respective districts.

Further, preparations are underway to make Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Bridha Pension Achoni Scheme operational, he said. The pension will be accounted on 10th of every month, he added.

The minister also said that a total of 3,287 youth are yet to be appointed in the PNRD ministry.

It is to be mentioned these appointments are included as part of the one lakh employments the state government of Assam has assured within their first year of governance.

