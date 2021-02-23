Assam Down Town Varsity Students To Get Placed In Japan

The Assam down town University (AdtU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Guwahati with Jaceex Ventures LLP in order to enable students to take up opportunities in Japan as well as organisations in India requiring Japanese language proficiency.

Jaceex is engaged in the business of developing manpower, skilled in technical aspects as well as Japanese language proficiency, an official release stated.

Considering the huge demand of skilled bilinguals especially with Japanese language, lifestyle and culture skills (LLC Skills), AdtU has signed the MoU and is desirous to establish a Jaceex Study Centre at the campus to impart Japanese language, education and training to teach Japanese language to the students of AdtU, the release said.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University and Rajeev Gupta, Founder CEO, Jaceex Ventures LLP in the presence of Ashim Barman, Additional Registrar, Administration and Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Register, Academics of Assam down town University, the release added.