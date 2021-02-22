Assam Downtown University Honoured For Its Role During Pandemic

By Pratidin Bureau
Department of Health & Family Welfare has honoured Guwahati’s Assam Down Town University for its remarkable contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic time.

Health &  Family Welfare minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Principle Secretary of the department Shri Samir Kr. Sinha presented a certificate of appreciation to the Institution.

“The valuable contribution made by your esteemed institution in the fight against COVID-19 in the State of Assam will be remembered for posterity” it said.

“The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam takes utmost pride in honouring your distinguished institution as a mark of gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam”, it added.

