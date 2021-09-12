Assam: Dreaded Dacoit Gunned Down in Police Encounter

A dreaded dacoit has been gunned during a police encounter in Dhubri late Saturday.

As per reports, the dacoit is wanted in several cases in Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up check-posts between Chapar and Salkocha areas on Saturday night to nab the accused persons.

Upon spotting the police personnel, the dacoits attempted to flee, leading to a chase. One of the dacoits was killed after the police opened fire, while the others managed to escape.

A pistol and several cartridges have been seized from the encounter site.

With the fresh incident, 25 accused have been gunned down and 39 injured in police encounters in the state under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.