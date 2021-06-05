Assam: ‘Dream Girl’Actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh succumbs to COVID-19

Actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh from Assam, succumbed to COVID-19. Rinku is known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dream Girl” who died at a hospital in Assam. Her cousin sister Chanda revealed the news on Friday. Rinku Singh Nikumbh was just 35 years old.

On May 25, Nikumbh was diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 and initially, she was under home quarantine. With her health taking a serious turn, Rinku was later admitted to Tezpur Medical College.

Her cousin Chanda said to media sources, “After she tested positive she preferred home isolation. From May 25 to May 28, she had a high fever. We immediately decided to admit her to the hospital. She was shifted to the ICU the next day. She told us she felt a lot of weakness. Besides, she had asthma and so she had breathing issues too. Her oxygen level dropped. She died on June 2 at 5 am in the morning.”

She also revealed that Nikumbh had taken first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 7.

As told by her cousin Chanda on Friday, the actor had come to her hometown soon after the first wave of coronavirus pandemic hit India last year. Nikumbh is survived by her mother and brother.

The actor was last seen in Aadar Jain’s film ‘Hello Charlie’. She has also acted in popular TV shows such as ‘Chiddiyaghar’, ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’ and few others.

