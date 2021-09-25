Assam: Driver Missing With ₹36L Worth Amul Products, Abandoned Truck Found

A truck carrying rupees 36 lakhs worth of Amul products from Guwahati to Silchar was recovered at Uriagaon along the Nagaon Bypass in Assam. In this connection, both the truck driver and handyman have fled the scene.

As per reports, on September 21, the truck bearing the registration number AS 01FC 9336 had left from CTA Logistics Limited in Azara. However, since September 22, the agency failed to reach out to the driver of the truck, Hussain Ahmed of Karimganj.

Authorities of CTA Logistics Limited registered a complaint with Azara police.

On Saturday, an abandoned truck bearing the same registration number was found along the Nagaon bypass.

As per the initial investigation, police officials have suspected the goods have been sold off by the absconding driver and handyman.