Assam: Drug Mafia Shot Dead While Escaping Custody, Police Official Injured

In yet another incident of police encounters, a drug mafia was shot dead during a misfire by a police officer on Saturday night in Samguri after the accused attacked the official and his driver while trying to flee the custody.

In an operation conducted by the Khatwal police to bust a drug racket, the team of police officials nabbed the drug mafia, Khairul Islam, in Geruamukh.

Islam tried to escape the police custody by attacking Sub Inspector Alok Dutta Gupta with a sharp weapon. Gupta’s driver was injured too.

According to reports, in his defense, Gupta shot at Islam to stop him, however, Islam died during the misfire.

An investigation into the matter is underway