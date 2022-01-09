Assam: Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
REPRESENTATIONAL

Yet another case of police encounter has been reported in Assam.

A suspected drug peddler, who tried to flee from police custody, was injured in police firing in Assam’s Biswanath district, official said on Saturday.

He was arrested on Friday night for his alleged involvement in trafficking of illegal drugs.

Related News

Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized In Karimganj, 2 Held

Mekliganj: 12 Police Personnel Injured In Clashes With…

Juria: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Land-Centric Clash Between…

14 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Dibrugarh University

Police said he tried to escape from police custody that night when he was taken to a drug site. Taking advantage of the darkness, he got off the car and tried to leg it, but police fired a round which hit his leg.

The accused was first taken to Biswanath Civil Hospital before being Tezpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As many as 32 people have been killed and at least 61 have been injured in police encounters since the formation of the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in May 2021.

You might also like
Assam

Bhupen Da’s ‘Bharat Ratna’ is here!

Technology

Apple Inc. becomes first US public trading company to cross USD 1 trillion barrier

National

Sonia to send Rahul to ‘political playschool’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Assam

Assam Election 2021: Opposition Stronger In New Assembly

Election 2021

Assam Assembly Polls: Voting for 2nd Phase Begins

Assam

CAB: KMSS’s protest march to Rajvawan