Assam: Drug Peddler Injured In Police Firing

Yet another case of police encounter has been reported in Assam.

A suspected drug peddler, who tried to flee from police custody, was injured in police firing in Assam’s Biswanath district, official said on Saturday.

He was arrested on Friday night for his alleged involvement in trafficking of illegal drugs.

Police said he tried to escape from police custody that night when he was taken to a drug site. Taking advantage of the darkness, he got off the car and tried to leg it, but police fired a round which hit his leg.

The accused was first taken to Biswanath Civil Hospital before being Tezpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As many as 32 people have been killed and at least 61 have been injured in police encounters since the formation of the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in May 2021.