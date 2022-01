Yet another case of police encounter was reported in Assam’s Nagaon on Wednesday.

As per sources, shots were fired upon at a drug peddler at Singimari bazaar area by Assam police and anti-narcotic squad.

In the firing, the peddler identified as Zahangir Alom was injured when he tried to flee.

Later, police raided Alom’s house and recovered drugs stored in three large boxes.

A lady named Rosan Bibi was also arrested in connection to it.