Assam: Drugs Racket Busted in Several Places

As Assam Police continue its operation against drugs in different parts of the state, several cases of drug seizure and arrests of drug peddlers have come to light.

Earlier on May 25, Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post wrote, “Assam shall be extremely vigilant against peddlers of narcotics. Ever since I took over as CM, I’m glad Assam Police have stepped up hot pursuits of unlawful activities: 17 cases registered; 30 arrests. Seizures: Heroin 162.39gm; Ganja 14.964kg; Opium 1kg;Tablet 2374; Cash Rs 2.28 lakh.”



In the latest round of reports, the city crime branch of Guwahati police arrested a drug peddler from Boro Chowk of 2 no Motghoria along with 6 grams of drugs. The apprehended has been identified as 27-year-old, Ashok Kumar Das. The police also seized Rs 1,06,000 from the spot.

On the other hand, Jalukbari police on May 26 arrested two peddlers identified as Kaushik Chandra (20) and Md. Tezauddin (28) and seized 19 vials of suspected brown sugar weighting 7.150 grams. The police also seized 4 phone phones and cash worth Rs. 2500. A case has been registered under ADPS Act 1985.

Meanwhile, the Merapani Police in an operation apprehended three drug peddlers from a goods-carrying truck while it was on its way to Nagaland.

Police also seized huge amounts of drug from the peddlers. The apprehended persons have been identified as truck driver Tamizul Ali, Shravan Kumar Sarma and Lal Bihari Mandal.

Another case of drug smuggling has been reported from Nagaon. The Nagaon police have arrested two drug peddlers in an operation. The arrested have been identified a Mamud Hussain and Mujahid Islam.

The Sarupathar police also conducted a search operation under the supervision of Dhansiri subdivision police officer and arrested one Benudhar Gogoi along with drugs.

