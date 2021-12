In yet another victory in the war on drugs, Nalbari Police today detained two smugglers.

The two smugglers, who were detained today by the Nalbari police, were identified as Dhan Ali and Moon Ali. They were reportedly detained with substances in their possession.

Meanwhile, the police have also recovered a motorbike along with 12 containers of contraband substances from them.

