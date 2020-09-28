Assam: Drugs Seized, Addicted Youth Held

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
In an operation launched under the leadership of Bokajan SDPO Jon Das, a huge amount of drugs have been seized from Karbi Anglong. Police seized 5 kilos 5 grams of brown sugar from Lahorijan in Dilai during the search operation.

Police also seized a LP truck with registration number AS 01 KC 4951.

On the other hand, chaos erupted in Kalitakuchi in Hajo as the locals have detained a drug addicted youth. The youth identified as Tinkul Das has been handed over to the police after being apprehended by the local people.

Meanwhile, another youth Diganta Das has absconded from the scene while people tried to apprehend him.

According to locals, Tinkul bought drugs from one Mithun of Kalitakuchi.

