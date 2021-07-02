Assam: Drugs Seized in Hajo and Dhubri

In yet another couple of War on Drugs operations, Assam police seized Marijuana and Heroin in Hajo and Dhubri of Assam on Friday.

At Bilasipara’s Gaurang Nagar of Dhubri district, the Dhubri Police have seized large quantities of cannabis and apprehended a cannabis dealer in relation.

The drug operation was jointly led by Assam Police and CRPF.

The dealer and mafia identified as Ainal Hussain, has been apprehended by the police.

On another drug operation at Hajo, police have apprehended two drug dealers on Friday.

The two drug dealers have been identified as Ismail Hussain and Parbin Sultana.

During the operation, police have seized 10 gram heroin along with Rs 35,000 cash.