Assam: Drugs Worth ₹12 crores Seized, 2 Detained In Bokajan

In a big win, Karbi Anglong Police on Wednesday have detained two drugs smugglers and recovered large quantities of heroin from them in Bokajan in Assam.

The two smugglers were identified as Bimal Tassa and Saddam Hussain. The cache of drugs, believed to be worth around ₹12 crores, was seized from Matipul in Karbi Anglong district’s Bokajan.

Approximately 1kg and 777grams of heroin were seized from their possession in a stop and search operation by Bokajan police.

The drugs were being transferred in a scooty bearing numbers AS 09 H 4234, packed in 150 soapboxes.

The culprits, who intended to take the drugs to Naughat in Sarupathar in Assam’s Golaghat district, were apprehended while on their way.

One of them, Saddam Hussain was reportedly shot at while trying to flee from the police. The police shot at his feet as he pushed them tried to run from the scene.

