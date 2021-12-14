Assam: Drugs Worth ₹2 Lakhs Seized, 3 Held In Hajo

In yet another drug bust in Assam’s Hajo in Kamrup district, police recovered drugs worth lakhs on Tuesday.

In an operation by the police, huge quantities of contraband substances believed to be worth lakhs were recovered. Police also managed to nab three infamous drug suppliers in the drug bust in Hajo.

Meanwhile, the three arrested have been identified as Bhoynur Ali, Iftiqar Ali, and Imran Ali.

The police further informed that intoxicants worth around ₹2 lakhs were seized from the possession of the three nabbed.

