Assam: Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccination on Dec 28-29

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Covid-19 Vaccine
93

The Centre will carry out a dry run of COVID-19 vaccination on December 28 and 29 in Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab to prepare the administration for the vaccination drive and assess the readiness of the planned activities.

Each state will plan the dry run in two districts and preferably in different session type settings  , for e.g. district hospital, CHC/PHC, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach etc, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The statement further stated, “This will also provide a hands-on experience to programme managers at various levels. This two-day activity is planned on 28th and 29th December, 2020 and will include activities from the necessary data entries in Co-WIN to vaccine receipt and allocation to deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries to reporting and evening meeting. This will also include testing for cold storage and transportation arrangements for COVID-19 Vaccine, management of crowd at the session sites with proper physical distancing.”

Related News

Guwahati: Business Personalities, Journalists Join AJP

J & K: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Mortal Remains Of Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia Reached Dibrugarh

BARC Confirms TRP Manipulation: Mumbai Police

The ministry further added that an important focus of the dry run will be on management of any possible adverse events following immunization. In addition, adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site, to prevent disease transmission.

“2360 training of trainers sessions have been held and more than 7000 district trainees have been trained during the national level Training of Trainers which comprised state immunization officers, cold chain officers, IEC officials, development partners, etc,” the statement read.

You might also like
Regional

Study reveals plastic threat in Guwahati

National

BJP Minister Calls Rahul Gandhi “Schizophrenic, Sewer Worm”

Regional

Geetabali Rajkumari, daughter test COVID+

Regional

3 days, 41000 passengers & 1400 busses

Top Stories

COVID-19: Lakhimpur Posts 57 New Cases In a Day

National

Satya Pal Malik Appointed as Meghalaya Governor

Comments
Loading...