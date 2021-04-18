Assam: DU Cancels Exams Scheduled On April 19 & 20

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
63

In the latest development in relation to rescheduling of examinations in Assam, Dibrugarh University has deferred the post-graduate examinations that were slated to be held on April 19 and 20.

Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time. However, the reason for rescheduling the examination was not mentioned.

In an order issued by the University on Saturday read that all the post-graduate examinations (both CBCS and non-CBCS modes) in departments, centres, institutes and affiliated colleges /institutes under the varsity have been postponed.

Related News

Nagaland Prepares For Own Variant Of NRC

Covid-Negative Reports From Other States Invalid: Himanta

Assam: 876 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Guwahati: Task Force Deployed To Monitor COVID Appropriate…

Further, the order also mentions that other examinations will be held as per schedule,

Keeping in view of the sudden surge of coronavirus cases, educational institutions along with the state and central governments are either deferring or cancelling examinations.

You might also like
National

Pilots killed in Trainer Aircraft Crash in Telangana

Regional

Rs 73 thousand crores spent in 2019-20 FY: Himanta

Regional

Taekwondo players Rodali, Dipika get financial aids from Assam govt

National

Modi Govt first to have six women cabinet ministers: Sushma

Regional

45,960 polling personnel deployed for Assam Phase-II

Regional

‘Sahitya Monikhi Upobon’ to be set up in 24 places in Assam

Comments
Loading...