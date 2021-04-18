Assam: DU Cancels Exams Scheduled On April 19 & 20

In the latest development in relation to rescheduling of examinations in Assam, Dibrugarh University has deferred the post-graduate examinations that were slated to be held on April 19 and 20.

Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time. However, the reason for rescheduling the examination was not mentioned.

In an order issued by the University on Saturday read that all the post-graduate examinations (both CBCS and non-CBCS modes) in departments, centres, institutes and affiliated colleges /institutes under the varsity have been postponed.

Further, the order also mentions that other examinations will be held as per schedule,

Keeping in view of the sudden surge of coronavirus cases, educational institutions along with the state and central governments are either deferring or cancelling examinations.