Assam: DU Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam DU Student Commits Suicide

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a girl reportedly committed suicide in her hostel room on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Aideu Handique Girls Hostel of Dibrugarh University (DU).

The deceased has been identified as one Ranjita Chetry, a boarder of the Aideu Handique Girls Hostel.

Related News

Demow: 3 Suspects Held For Having Links To ULFA

Kokrajhar: Seized Truck With 300 Kgs Of Cannabis…

Assam: Forest Guard Critical After Attack By Elephants In…

Digboi: Property Worth 6 Lakhs Burnt In Massive Fire

Meanwhile, the reason behind this extreme step has not been established yet.

The girl was a resident of Bihpuria town in the state’s Lakhimpur district.

ALSO READ: CM Sarma Arrives In Delhi, To Meet Amit Shah At 4 PM

You might also like
National

PM Narendra Modi Reaches New York to Address the 76th UN Assembly

National

Four Army personnel, one police martyred in J&K’s Handwara

Assam

Ghy-North Ghy ferry services to resume from Monday

Assam

Former AGP MLA RekhaRani Das Boro Joins BJP

National

Suresh Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery

National

25 Dead as Bus Falls Into Canal In Karnataka