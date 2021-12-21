Assam: DU Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a girl reportedly committed suicide in her hostel room on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the Aideu Handique Girls Hostel of Dibrugarh University (DU).

The deceased has been identified as one Ranjita Chetry, a boarder of the Aideu Handique Girls Hostel.

Meanwhile, the reason behind this extreme step has not been established yet.

The girl was a resident of Bihpuria town in the state’s Lakhimpur district.

ALSO READ: CM Sarma Arrives In Delhi, To Meet Amit Shah At 4 PM