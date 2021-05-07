Assam: Earthquake of 2.8 Magnitude Hits Morigaon

By Pratidin Bureau
Earthquake jolts Assam
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Morigaon on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

This is the fourth jolt Assam has experienced this month. On May 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 had hit Sonitpur with mild tremors in a few parts of the state while another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Tezpur on Thursday morning.

It may be mentioned that minor earthquakes have been striking the state after the major earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter Scale on April 28, the epicenter of which was recorded in Sonitpur.

