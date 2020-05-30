Assam eases quarantine restriction for women and Sr. Citizens

Assam eases Quarantine rules for women travelling alone and Sr. Citizens. Henceforth, they shall be home quarantined turning it into containment zone for 14 days besides usual SOPs. However, surface travel by Sr Citizens will invite Institutional Quarantine.

According to a government notification, any single women travelling alone by train or flight need not go institutional quarantine but will be in-home quarantine provide she is asymptomatic. She will be hand stamped and her home will be transformed into a 14-day containment zone.

A similar system for people above 60 travelling to Assam by flight will be applicable. All the other protocols like swab collection, hand stamping and home turning into a containment zone will remain.

However, if the senior citizen travel by bus or train the institutional quarantine will remain inapplicable, said the notification.