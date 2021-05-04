Assam: EC Submits List Of 126 Newly Elected MLAs To Guv

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Assembly Election 2021
84

The election commission in Assam submitted the list of the newly 126 elected members of the next legislative assembly to the state Governor.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer, Nitin Khade on Tuesday met Governor Jagadish Mukhi to submit the list of winners declared on May 2.

BJP led NDA has emerged as the winner in the Assembly election, is, however, yet to meet the governor and stake its claim to form the government.

Related News

Assam Reports 4, 475 New Covid Cases

Assam Records Highest Ever Single-Day Deaths Since Covid…

Assam Varsity Defers Exams Scheduled For May

Deepika Padukone Tests Covid +Ve: Reports

Khade submitted the notified list duly signed by Narendra N Butolia, the senior principal secretary to the Election Commission, according to an official release.

The ruling BJP and its allies have won 75 seats, while the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising the Congress, AIUDF, and eight other parties, secured 30 seats. The newly floated party Raijor Dal’s president Akhil Gogoi won as independent fighting from behind the bars. 

You might also like
Regional

Meghalaya’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 44

National

Labhanshu Sharma Plans Bus Tour From Rishikesh To London

Regional

ULFA Threatens To Attack on I-Day: Deepak Kumar

Top Stories

Assam Detects 2243 New COVID-19 Cases

Top Stories

Speak Up For ‘Vaccine For All’: Rahul, Priyanka Urges People

Top Stories

Indian Citizens To Get Free COVID Vaccine: Centre

Comments
Loading...