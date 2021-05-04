Assam: EC Submits List Of 126 Newly Elected MLAs To Guv

The election commission in Assam submitted the list of the newly 126 elected members of the next legislative assembly to the state Governor.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer, Nitin Khade on Tuesday met Governor Jagadish Mukhi to submit the list of winners declared on May 2.

BJP led NDA has emerged as the winner in the Assembly election, is, however, yet to meet the governor and stake its claim to form the government.

Khade submitted the notified list duly signed by Narendra N Butolia, the senior principal secretary to the Election Commission, according to an official release.

The ruling BJP and its allies have won 75 seats, while the opposition Grand Alliance, comprising the Congress, AIUDF, and eight other parties, secured 30 seats. The newly floated party Raijor Dal’s president Akhil Gogoi won as independent fighting from behind the bars.