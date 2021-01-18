Top StoriesRegional

Assam: EC To Assess Poll Preparation Starting Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit Assam on Monday to take stock of preparations for assembly polls to be tentatively held in April-May.

The commission would reach Guwahati on Monday evening and leave for Kolkata on January 20 evening, PTI reported.

The CEC will hold separate meetings with senior officials of the state government, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer and police nodal officer.

He will also hold discussions with leaders of political parties, election related Central and state regulatory authorities, district election officers and SPs, the report said.

A six-member team of the Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday last held a meeting with senior government officials in Guwahati to review preparedness for the Assam Assembly polls due in March-April.

The EC team, led by director general Dharmendra Sharma, held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and other senior officials.

On Monday last, the poll panel held a review meeting in Dibrugarh with the deputy commissioners, election officers and senior police officials of 20 election district, it sai.

