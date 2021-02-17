Assam: Editor of a News Portal Arrested Over maligning Familial Bond

Editor in Chief of Pratibimba Live Taufiquddin Ahmad and News Editor Iqbal have been arrested and would be taken in custody to investigate the conspiracy behind airing news of an Assam minister maligning the father-daughter relationship.

Ahmad aired news on social media maligning the familial bond of a father and a daughter by posting a photograph. A case was registered against the Editor-in-chief and news editor- Case No 612/2021 under Section 509 IPC r/w sec 14/21 POCSO Act.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh in a tweet said that strict action would be taken against those who tried to malign the familial bond.

“As a man in public life and father of two daughters, I take strong exception to people maligning father-daughter bond. Society needs to wake up to such basal thought process amongst a section of people, perhaps for material gain,” Singh wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, the ADGP said, “As a father, I am deeply saddened. As a Cop, I promise resolute action against perpetrators and conspirators.”