Assam: Editor of a News Portal Arrested Over maligning Familial Bond

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Pratibimba Live Editor Arrested
Representative Image
1

Editor in Chief of Pratibimba Live Taufiquddin Ahmad and News Editor Iqbal have been arrested and would be taken in custody to investigate the conspiracy behind airing news of an Assam minister maligning the father-daughter relationship.

Ahmad aired news on social media maligning the familial bond of a father and a daughter by posting a photograph. A case was registered against the Editor-in-chief and news editor- Case No 612/2021 under Section 509 IPC r/w sec 14/21 POCSO Act.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh in a tweet said that strict action would be taken against those who tried to malign the familial bond.

Related News

Congress Stages Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

Re-elected Assam MLAs Assets Increased by 95%

Mising Festival Ali Aye Ligang Begins Today

Actor Ranvir Shorey Tests COVID-19 Positive

“As a man in public life and father of two daughters, I take strong exception to people maligning father-daughter bond. Society needs to wake up to such basal thought process amongst a section of people, perhaps for material gain,” Singh wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, the ADGP said, “As a father, I am deeply saddened. As a Cop, I promise resolute action against perpetrators and conspirators.”

You might also like
Top Stories

Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad win Nobel Peace Prize

National

ATMs, banking operations to be hit on these days!

Regional

COVID-19: Arunachal Gears up for 1st phase of Vaccination

National

PM Modi launches nationwide Swachhata Hi Sewa movement

Top Stories

Gautam Gambhir Launches 2nd Jan Rasoi In Delhi

National

Income Tax returns filing date extended by a month to August 31

Comments
Loading...