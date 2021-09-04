Assam: Education Dept Issues New SOP To Conduct Classes

The Assam Government issued new SOP for resuming the offline classes from September 6. The new SOP issued by the government stated that classes up to Class 11 will remain closed.

Classes of Higher Secondary final year, degree 6th semester and Post Graduate 4th semester has been allowed to conduct from the scheduled date in Assam.

The students whose classes will resume from Monday will be able to stay in the hostel. The students should have been vaccinated with two doses.

It has also been mentioned in the SOP that students with one dose of vaccine will be able to attend classes.

Students above 18 years of age of Class 12 are allowed to attend classes.

One classroom should have 30 students and if necessary, the respective institutions can increase the number of sections.

The education department has also instructed the teachers of the lower classes to continue with the online classes.

ALSO READ: Surgical Masks More Effective At Curbing Covid: Study