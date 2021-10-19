Assam: Educational Institutes Open Up After 20 Months

All the educational institutions in Assam have started to open up from Tuesday, October 19 after the long shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Teaching in all the educational institutions has started from today following all the Covid-19 protocols.

The schools have finally been opened up after the long gap of 20 months.

According to sources, the classes will be held three days a week as it starts from standard I to V starting today.

All the teachers, staff members, and students are instructed to wear masks and use hand sanitizers inside the school premises.

A maximum of 30 students has been allowed to sit inside one classroom as per the guidelines.

Earlier, the classes for high school was started while the primary level classes were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.