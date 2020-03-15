ASSAM: Educational institutions, Cinema halls to be shut till March 29

All educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms have been closed in Assam till March 29 as a precautionary measure to check community transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Secretary said all educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms will remain closed till March 29.

However, the board examinations will continue as per schedule, he added.

No confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found so far in Assam. The state government has already formed a core committee and IAS Anurag Goel has been appointed as the nodal officer of the committee.

Urging the people of the state to cooperate with authorities, the Chief Secretary said, “There is no need to panic. Take these steps as a positive step to check any possibility of spread of new coronavirus in the state as two persons have died in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”