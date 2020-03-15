Top StoriesRegional

ASSAM: Educational institutions, Cinema halls to be shut till March 29

By Pratidin Bureau
1,226

All educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms have been closed in Assam till March 29 as a precautionary measure to check community transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Secretary said all educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms will remain closed till March 29.

However, the board examinations will continue as per schedule, he added.

No confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found so far in Assam. The state government has already formed a core committee and IAS Anurag Goel has been appointed as the nodal officer of the committee.

Urging the people of the state to cooperate with authorities, the Chief Secretary said, “There is no need to panic. Take these steps as a positive step to check any possibility of spread of new coronavirus in the state as two persons have died in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Three AGP cabinet ministers will join BJP: Gaurav Gogoi

National

Himalayan Peaks named After Vajpayee

Regional

Man arrested for facilitating AIUDF MLA to rape wife in Hailakandi

National

Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested by SIT

Regional

Will BJP Give Tezpur Ticket to RP Sarma?

Top Stories

Assam observes Black Day

Comments
Loading...