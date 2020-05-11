ASSAM: Elderly man dies at MMCH quarantine centre

An elderly man who had returned from Mumbai and was suffering from Cancer died at the quarantine centre in Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH).

He was identified as Tanuram Saikia from Assam’s Darrang district. He was a retired serviceman in Fire and Emergency services.

The man went to Mumbai for his necessary treatment. He was reportedly stuck there for 40 days due to the nationwide lockdown and had returned to Assam by an ambulance on May 5.

Following this, he was admitted to MMCH on May 9, reports said.