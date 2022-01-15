Assam: Elderly Man Killed By Youth In Doom Dooma

In a shocking incident that took place in the Beesakopie Tea Estate in Assam on Friday where an elderly man was murdered in cold blood.

The incident took place at the number 50 line at the Beesakopie Tea Estate in Doom Dooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district. A 65-year-old man was killed by a youth by slitting his throat.

The youth has been identified as one Rana Ghatowar. He has been arrested by the Doom Dooma Police.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Ferry Services To North Guwahati Suspended Amid Thick Fog