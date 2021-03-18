Assam Election: 13 Candidates File Nominations In Kamrup Metro Today

As Kamrup Metropolitan goes to polls on April 6, prospective candidates across parties have started filing their nominations for the third phase of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections.

The last date of nomination for the third phase is March 19, while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 22. The announcement for the third phase of elections was published on March 12.

On March 18, 13 candidates from various parties have filed their nominations.

Jalukbari

Naba Kr Nath: Independent

Ramen Chandra Barthakur: Indian National Congress

Dispur

Atul Bora: Bharatiya Janata Party

Nitul Das: Independent

Sonamoni Das: Lok Janshakti Party

Shailen Kalita: Independent

Charan Chandra Deka: Independent

Pallabi Rabha: Janata Dal (United)

Gauhati East LAC

Siddhartha Bhattacharya: Bharatiya Janata Party

Bhupen Sarma: All India Forward Block

Gauhati West LAC