Assam Election: 13 Candidates File Nominations In Kamrup Metro Today

By Pratidin Bureau
As Kamrup Metropolitan goes to polls on April 6, prospective candidates across parties have started filing their nominations for the third phase of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections.

The last date of nomination for the third phase is March 19, while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 22. The announcement for the third phase of elections was published on March 12.

On March 18, 13 candidates from various parties have filed their nominations.

Jalukbari

  • Naba Kr Nath: Independent
  • Ramen Chandra Barthakur: Indian National Congress

Dispur

  • Atul Bora: Bharatiya Janata Party
  • Nitul Das: Independent
  • Sonamoni Das: Lok Janshakti Party
  • Shailen Kalita: Independent
  • Charan Chandra Deka: Independent
  • Pallabi Rabha: Janata Dal (United)

Gauhati East LAC

  • Siddhartha Bhattacharya: Bharatiya Janata Party
  • Bhupen Sarma: All India Forward Block

Gauhati West LAC

  • Ramendra Narayan Kalita: Asom Gana Parisad (AGP)
  • Debakesh Malla Buzar Baruah: Janata Dal (United)
  • Dr. Avijit Chakraborty: Independent
