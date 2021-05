Assam Election 2021: BJP Wins With Comfortable Majority| Full List Of Winners

The BJP-led NDA has retained power with a comfortable majority. The NDA has won 75 out of 126 seats, while the Grand Alliance led by Congress is ahead in 50.

The saffron party emerged victorious with 60 seats; the same figure which the party had claimed in the 2016 Assembly elections. The party’s allies – the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal won nine and six seats, respectively.

The opposition ‘Mahajot’ won 50 seats, of which Congress won 29 seats, while, Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front won 16. The Bodoland Peoples Front won four seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged one.

