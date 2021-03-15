Assam Election 2021: JP Nadda Slams Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda slammed Congress during his visit to the poll-bound Assam to campaign for Naba Kumar Doley and Padma Hazarika at Dhakuakhana and Sootea respectively.

Slamming the Congress, the National President said that Congress’s mission is only commission. Talking about Congress’s five guarantees, Nadda said, “The only guarantee out of 5 guarantee of Congress is only corruption.”

He further urged the people to make Assam free from Congress for the development of the state. Further, taking a jibe at the party, Nadda said, “The party who once said ‘Who is Badruddin now says ‘My Friend’.”

Praising Sarbananda Sonowal government in the state, Nadda asked to compare about the ruling government of 60 days government led by Sarbananda Sonowal with 60 years Congress government in the state.

He further stated that the BJP government has constructed 15 National Highways in 60 months. Assam has got six medical colleges and that the government has sanctioned 4times the fund provided by the earlier government to save the state from flood.

He said that Assam will soon be free from flood and the satellite survey is almost finished. “The problems of Bodo terrorism has come to an end and Rs. 1500 crore has been sanctioned for their development,” added Nadda.