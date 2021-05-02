Assam Election 2021: Opposition Stronger In New Assembly

The newly elected Assam Assembly has thrown a better opposition strength than the previous one as elections results coming in giving a rough idea of the total bench strength of around 50 opposition MLAs.

Amongst the Opposition group is Congress in 32 seats, AIUDF in 15, and BPF in four, besides, Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dol.

The biggest star of the opposition is certainly will be Akhil Gogoi who won from Jail. He contested from Sibsagar constituency as Raijor Dol candidate and won comprehensively.

In the outgoing assembly, there were just 39 opposition MLAs and for the period 2016-2021, the BJP marshaled their agenda both inside and outside the Assam Assembly with little opposition. But this is going to change this time around.

Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has acknowledged it and said that he welcomed the stronger opposition and viewed it as the hallmark of a better democracy.

