Assam Election: 28 Candidates’ Nominations Cancelled In Second Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
As many as 28 candidates’ nominations have been cancelled for the second phase of the Assam Assembly election, the Election Commission of the state informed on Tuesday.

The nominations have been scrutinized by the commission on Monday and inaccuracy in documents has been one of the primary reasons for the rejection of the papers.

A total of 408 candidates had submitted their nominations for the elections that are scheduled to be held in 39 constituencies on April 1.

Meanwhile, the state is gearing for the elections for the first phase that is slated to be held on March 27 across 47 constituencies.

