Assam Election: 337 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase

By Pratidin Bureau
In the last and third phase of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday, over 79 lakh voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates including 25 female candidates at 11401 polling stations across 40 constituencies in 12 districts.

In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders. 

The constituency having the highest number of electors in this phase is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors, while, the constituency having the lowest number of electors is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters. 

20 sitting MLAs, including eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the AIUDF and BPF and one from AGP, will contest in the final phase. 

Names of constituencies:

South Salmara

  • 21-Mankachar
  • 22-Salmara South

Dhubri

  • 23-Dhubri
  • 24-Gauripur
  • 25-Golakganj
  • 26-Bilasipara West
  • 27-Bilasipara East

Goalpara

  • 37-Goalpara East
  • 38-Goalpara West
  • 39-Jaleswar

Kokrajhar

  • 28-Gossaigaon
  • 29-Kokrajhar West (ST)
  • 30-Kokrajhar East (ST)

Chirang

  • 31-Sidli (ST)
  • 33-Bijni

Barpeta

  • 40-Sorbhog

Bajali

  • 41-Bhabanipur

Baksa

  • 58-Tamulpur
  • 62-Barama (ST)
  • 63-Chapaguri (ST)

Bongaigaon

  • 32-Bongaigaon
  • 34-Abhayapuri North
  • 35-Abhayapuri South (SC)

Bajali

  • 42-Patacharkuchi

Barpeta

  • 43-Barpeta
  • 44-Jania
  • 45-Baghbar
  • 46-Sorukhetri
  • 47-Chenga

Nalbari

  • 61-Dharmapur

Goalpara

  • 36-Dudhnoi (ST)

Kamrup

  • 48-Boko (SC)
  • 49-Chaygaon
  • 50-Palasbari
  • 55-Hajo

Kamrup Metro

  • 51-Jalukbari
  • 52-Dispur
  • 53-Gauhati East
  • 54-Gauhati West

Nalbari

  • 60-Barkhetri
