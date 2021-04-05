Assam Election: 337 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase

In the last and third phase of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday, over 79 lakh voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates including 25 female candidates at 11401 polling stations across 40 constituencies in 12 districts.
In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders.
The constituency having the highest number of electors in this phase is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors, while, the constituency having the lowest number of electors is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters.
20 sitting MLAs, including eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the AIUDF and BPF and one from AGP, will contest in the final phase.
Names of constituencies:
South Salmara
- 21-Mankachar
- 22-Salmara South
Dhubri
- 23-Dhubri
- 24-Gauripur
- 25-Golakganj
- 26-Bilasipara West
- 27-Bilasipara East
Goalpara
- 37-Goalpara East
- 38-Goalpara West
- 39-Jaleswar
Kokrajhar
- 28-Gossaigaon
- 29-Kokrajhar West (ST)
- 30-Kokrajhar East (ST)
Chirang
- 31-Sidli (ST)
- 33-Bijni
Barpeta
- 40-Sorbhog
Bajali
- 41-Bhabanipur
Baksa
- 58-Tamulpur
- 62-Barama (ST)
- 63-Chapaguri (ST)
Bongaigaon
- 32-Bongaigaon
- 34-Abhayapuri North
- 35-Abhayapuri South (SC)
Bajali
- 42-Patacharkuchi
Barpeta
- 43-Barpeta
- 44-Jania
- 45-Baghbar
- 46-Sorukhetri
- 47-Chenga
Nalbari
- 61-Dharmapur
Goalpara
- 36-Dudhnoi (ST)
Kamrup
- 48-Boko (SC)
- 49-Chaygaon
- 50-Palasbari
- 55-Hajo
Kamrup Metro
- 51-Jalukbari
- 52-Dispur
- 53-Gauhati East
- 54-Gauhati West
Nalbari
- 60-Barkhetri