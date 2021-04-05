Assam Election: 337 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase

In the last and third phase of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday, over 79 lakh voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates including 25 female candidates at 11401 polling stations across 40 constituencies in 12 districts.

In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders.

The constituency having the highest number of electors in this phase is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors, while, the constituency having the lowest number of electors is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters.

20 sitting MLAs, including eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the AIUDF and BPF and one from AGP, will contest in the final phase.

Names of constituencies:

South Salmara

21-Mankachar

22-Salmara South

Dhubri

23-Dhubri

24-Gauripur

25-Golakganj

26-Bilasipara West

27-Bilasipara East

Goalpara

37-Goalpara East

38-Goalpara West

39-Jaleswar

Kokrajhar

28-Gossaigaon

29-Kokrajhar West (ST)

30-Kokrajhar East (ST)

Chirang

31-Sidli (ST)

33-Bijni

Barpeta

40-Sorbhog

Bajali

41-Bhabanipur

Baksa

58-Tamulpur

62-Barama (ST)

63-Chapaguri (ST)

Bongaigaon

32-Bongaigaon

34-Abhayapuri North

35-Abhayapuri South (SC)

Bajali

42-Patacharkuchi

Barpeta

43-Barpeta

44-Jania

45-Baghbar

46-Sorukhetri

47-Chenga

Nalbari

61-Dharmapur

Goalpara

36-Dudhnoi (ST)

Kamrup

48-Boko (SC)

49-Chaygaon

50-Palasbari

55-Hajo

Kamrup Metro

51-Jalukbari

52-Dispur

53-Gauhati East

54-Gauhati West

Nalbari