Assam Election: 53.23% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 2 PM

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 53.23 percent till 2 PM on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly polls, as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase took place on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 percent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 percent was recorded in the second phase.

