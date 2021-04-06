Assam Election: 68.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

In the final leg of the Assam Assembly elections, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 68.31 per cent till 4 pm on Tuesday.

79,19,641 voters will seal the fate of 337 candidates in 40 constituencies spread across 12 districts.

Till 4 pm, South Salmara district comprising two constituencies have recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.25 per cent, while, Kamrup Metro has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 60.35 per cent.

Comprising four constituencies in Kamrup Metro, Dispur has registered a 59 per cent voter turnout, Gauhati East has recorded 55 per cent voter turnout while, both Gauhati West and Jalukbari has registered 64 per cent.

In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders.

The constituency having the highest number of electors in this phase is Dispur with 607 polling booths having 4,11,636 electors, while, the constituency having the lowest number of electors is Chapaguri in Baksa with 236 polling stations having 1,59,257 voters.