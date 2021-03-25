Assam Election: Amit Shah To Visit Four Districts On Friday

Amid the electioneering for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Karimganj, and Cachar.

Shah will address a pubic meeting at Soneswar Barangabari Field, Kamalpur in the noon followed by another meeting Dahali Makaria pathar in Jagi Road.

Thereafter, the star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party will address rallies at Isabeel, Patharkandi in Karimganj district and India Club Field, Silchar in Cachar district.

Candidates Diganta Kalita will contest from Kamalpur, Health minister Pijush Hazarika will contest from Jagi Road, Krishnendu Paul will contest from Patharkandi, and Dipayan Chakraborty will contest from Silchar.

The second phase of elections to 39 Assembly seats will be held on April 1, 2020.