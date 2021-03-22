Assam Election: Bike Rallies Banned Prior To 72 Hours Of Voting

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban on bike rallies prior to 72 hours before the date of polling day across all constituencies in states where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held.

The commission issued a directive stating that in poll-bound states “it has been brought to its notice that in some places bikes are used by anti-social elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and/or on poll day.”

Therefore, the Commission as stated in the directive has decided, “bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of the poll or on the poll day in all poll-going constituencies”.







