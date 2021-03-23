Assam Election: BJP Promises Correct NRC In Poll Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised a correct NRC in Assam if voted to power in the Assam Assembly elections, this was stated in the poll manifesto released by its National President JP Nadda on Tuesday.

The BJP has also promised jobs for the youth and cycles for girl students. Releasing the poll manifesto, Nadda said that the party is making 10 commitments to help Assam take the next leap in the coming five years.

Talking about CAA, Nadda said that it has been passed by the Parliament and that it is to be implemented and it will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the National President said that the party supports infiltration in a way. “We have made many efforts in the last five years to stop infiltration and strengthening of the borders. We promised a correct NRC in the election manifesto to protect the genuine citizens of India,” said Nadda.

Commenting on the Assam Accord, Nadda said that it is under process.

The BJP mentioned 10 commitments in the poll manifesto released today. The commitments are as follows:

1. Mission Brahmaputra with an aim to save the people from the impact of floods.

2. Extending Arunodoi programme to give monthly support of Rs. 3,000 to 30 lakh people.

3. The party will provide Rs. 2.5 lakhs to all naamghars in the state

4. The party has made commitment to give quality education to children, free education to all children in government institutions. Girl students will get bicycles from Class VIII.

5. BJP promises to protect genuine Indian citizens and stop infiltrators by bringing correct NRC.

6. It has made the promise to speed up delimitation to protect political rights of people.

7. BJP plans at macro and micro level for self-sufficient Assam.

8. BJP promises to ensure job opportunities for the youth of Assam with which the state will become the fastest job creator state in the country. 2 lakh people to get government jobs and 1 lakh will get jobs by March 31, 2022. BJP also promises 8 lakh jobs in the private sector.

9. To promote entrepreneurship: Swami Vivekananda Youth Employment scheme. 2 lakh youths to be supported as entrepreneurs every year for the next 5 years.

10. BJP promises to support more landless people through ‘patta’ system.