Assam Election: BJP To Announce Final List Of 19 Candidates Tomorrow

BJP’s final list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls will be declared tomorrow (Sunday), state BJP President Ranjeet Dass informed after the meeting with BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) concluded in Delhi.

Dass stated that the names of 19 candidates have been finalized and will be put out to the public tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who attended the meeting has now departed from Delhi and will reach Assam shortly.

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.