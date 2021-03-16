Assam Election: BPF Releases List Of 8 Candidates For Third Phase

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its list of candidates who would contest for the third phase in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The list comprises eight candidates. They are –

East Kokrajhar: Pramila Rani Brahma

West Kokrajhar: Rabiram Narzary

Gossaigaon: Majendra Narzary

Sidli: Chandan Brahma

Bijni: Kamalsing Narzary

Barma: Prabin Boro

Chapaguri: Hitesh Basumatary

Tamalpur: Ranja Khungur Basumatary

The BPF is contesting the upcoming polls as part of the Mahajut with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, and Anchalik Gana Morcha.