Assam Election: BPF Releases List Of 8 Candidates For Third Phase

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has released its list of candidates who would contest for the third phase in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
The list comprises eight candidates. They are –
- East Kokrajhar: Pramila Rani Brahma
- West Kokrajhar: Rabiram Narzary
- Gossaigaon: Majendra Narzary
- Sidli: Chandan Brahma
- Bijni: Kamalsing Narzary
- Barma: Prabin Boro
- Chapaguri: Hitesh Basumatary
- Tamalpur: Ranja Khungur Basumatary
The BPF is contesting the upcoming polls as part of the Mahajut with Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI-ML, and Anchalik Gana Morcha.