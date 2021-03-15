Assam Election: CM Sonowal Discusses Key Agenda

With few days left for the Assam assembly elections 2021, the political parties are running the election campaign in full swing. In Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s hometown Dibrugarh too, the campaigns are in full swing. The top-notch national leaders have also thronged to the state to campaign for the designated candidates.

Chief Minister Sonowal also visited Dibrugarh to participate in a meeting at Hotel Tri County with the party leaders. Sonowal held meetings with the leaders from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur to discuss the political agenda. One of the key discussions in the meetings is the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on March 20 to participate in a public rally.

During the meeting, the chief minister also discussed strategies to grab the Upper Assam area in the Assam assembly polls. The chief minister also instructed the party members and to the leaders to visit every house of the constituencies to win hearts of the people.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that this year too, the people will choose BJP once again for the development of the state.