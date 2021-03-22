Assam Election: Cyclothon Held To Promote Voter Awareness

In a bid to encourage public to vote in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, as part of a SVEEP programme, Election Commission organised a Cyclothon for Democracy- Ride to Vote’in Guwahati on Monday.

The rally that was flagged off by the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade, saw a participation of over 150 cyclists from different parts of the region.

“The Cyclothon for Democracy, a cycling event to promote voter awareness, was kicked off this morning at Dispur, Guwahati. Organized by CEO, Assam and SVEEP team, here is a glimpse of this one-of-a-kind [email protected] #AssamElection2021 #AssemblyElection2021 #SVEEP #RideToVote,” CEO Assam Tweeted.

The Cyclothon will be held across the state. The programme will finish at Boko on April 4.