Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Election: EVM Malfunctioning Reported from Different Places

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
36

Amid the ongoing voting for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning has been reported from different places.

Voting has been temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya, due to EVM malfunction. Voting delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon, due to EVM malfunction.

Another EVM malfunction has been reported in Udalguri. The malfunctioning has been reported in Gumgaon Primary School (right side) polling station. According to reports, the EVM set has been changed in the 139 voting center.

Related News

Bengal Polls: Voting Begins for 30 Seats in 2nd Phase

Assam Polls: PM Modi Urges Voters to Strengthen Democracy

Assam Assembly Polls: Voting for 2nd Phase Begins

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away

The polling in this voting center was delayed due to EVM malfunctioning.

You might also like
Regional

Pre-Matric Minority Scholarship Case: 3 Arrested

Regional

Sivasagar : Eviction Notice Served To Heritage Jaysagar Restaurant

Top Stories

Ghy: Nearly ₹20 Lakh Goods, Cash Stolen

Top Stories

Christchurch Mosque Shooter Jailed Until Death

National

Govt spares Rs 29,000 crore of Air India’s debt

Technology

Facebook rates users’ ‘trustworthiness’

Comments
Loading...