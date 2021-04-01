Assam Election: EVM Malfunctioning Reported from Different Places

Amid the ongoing voting for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning has been reported from different places.

Voting has been temporarily stopped at polling station number 146 at Nirtamoyee Balika Vidyalaya, due to EVM malfunction. Voting delayed at polling station number 26 at Nowgong Law College in Nagaon, due to EVM malfunction.

Another EVM malfunction has been reported in Udalguri. The malfunctioning has been reported in Gumgaon Primary School (right side) polling station. According to reports, the EVM set has been changed in the 139 voting center.

The polling in this voting center was delayed due to EVM malfunctioning.