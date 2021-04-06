Election 2021Top Stories

Assam Election: Himanta Biswa Sarma Casts Vote in Amingaon

By Pratidin Bureau
16

NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at Amingaon in the third and final phase of Assam Assembly polls which is underway in 40 seats on Tuesday.

Sarma who is a candidate from Jalukbari constituency said that the BJP is expecting to win 22 seats out of the 40 seats in the third phase. “In the first phase, the BJP will get 40 out of 47 seats while in the second phase we are expecting 25 seats and in the final phase the party is expecting to win in 22 seats,” said Sarma after casting his vote.

The minister is accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and son Nandil Sarma.

He further stated that in Jalukbari the voter turnout recorded in large numbers and this time also it is expected to turn out with more than 80 percent of polling in the constituency.

“People of Assam will vote for peace and development. People of Jalukbari, Amingaon, Sualkuchi, and areas under the Jalukbari constituency are my family,” Sarma added.

