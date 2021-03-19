Assam Election: Himanta Biswa Sarma Files Nomination

NEDA Convener and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency Himanta Biswa Sarma filed his nomination papers for the Assam Assembly election. Sarma took out a massive rally from Sonaram field, Bharalumukh with thousands of supporters participating in the rally.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, BJP Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda along with a galaxy of top leaders have accompanied minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in filing his nomination.

Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and son Nandil Sarma also accompanied him during his nomination.

“I believe the winning margin will be in between 1 lakh 20 thousand to 1 lakh 50 thousand,” the senior BJP leader said earlier in the morning.

Before the nomination rally, he visited Kamakhya Devalaya and Doul Govinda Temple at North Guwahati.

“Though we don’t have so many works to do in the Jalukbari constituency, we have some dreams to be fulfilled. I aim at the completion of Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, flyover at Maligaon and alternate road to Kamakhya. I have a dream for another bridge between Sualkuchi and Palashbari over the Brahmaputra. I look forward for the completion of the AIIMS,” Sarma added.