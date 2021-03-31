Assam Election: Items Worth ₹110 Cr Seized

In a bid to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assam Assembly election, several agencies have seized over Rs 110 crore of cash, liquor, drug, and other goods.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade “After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on February 26 in view of the Assam assembly elections, cash and other valuables worth Rs 110.83 crore have been seized till date”.

“Till now, seizures of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 34.29 crore, over 16.61 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 33.44 crore, cash amounting to Rs 24.50 crore along with gold, silver jewelleries and gold bars worth Rs 3.68 crore have been made,” he added.

In addition, freebies and other items like cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds, black pepper, areca nuts, pan masala worth Rs 14.91 crore were recoverd.

“So far, 50 FIRs have been registered across the state related to expenditure violation and 5,234 FIRs lodged in connection with violation of excise rules,” the Khade said. However, Khade did not reveal the number of persons who were detained and arrested

All constituencies in Assam formed a minimum of three Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squads (FS) each, with some even having six such teams. A minimum of 756 teams were working across the state since February 26.

Various regulatory agencies like Excise, Police, DRI, NCB, SLBC (SBI), Income Tax, RPF, CISF, CGST, SSB and BSF are engaged in enforcing MCC across the state and carrying out search operations and seizures.

