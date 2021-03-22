Assam Election: JP Nadda Slams Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda slammed the Congress over its failure in bringing development to the state of Assam during its tenure. Addressing an election rally at Tingkhang, the national president said that it is the BJP government who brought development to the state.

Further campaigning for BJP candidate Bimal Bora, Nadda said, “The Sarbananda Sonowal government in the state has worked for the safety of naamghars. A sum of rupees 2.50lakh have been sanctioned for the naamghars. At least 11000 naamghars in the state have received the benefits.”

Praising the BJP government in the state, Nadda said that it is their government who gave Bharat Ratna to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Rs. 188 crores have been sanctioned for the development and security of Shrimanta Shankardev’s birth place Batadrawa than.

Taking a jibe at Congress, the BJP President said that during the rule of the Congress government, the borders were not safe adding that the BJP has brought back peace in Bodoland.

He further stated that it is only the Narendra Modi government who brings back peace in Assam. The government has sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for tea garden labourers, 35 crores for road construction while the government has also sanctioned Rs. 17 thousand crore for Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He also slammed Priyanka Gandhi over taking photographs while visiting the tea gardens in Assam during her visit to the state for the election campaign. “Priyanka Gandhi went to the tea garden to click photographs and raised the question as to how clicking photographs can be politics,” Nadda added.